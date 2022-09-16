GSU holds ceremony to welcome first Black President in university's history

Dr. M. Brian Blake is the university's eighth president. He began his tenure at GSU in August 2021.

ATLANTA — Georgia State University held a special ceremony to welcome its first Black president in the university's 109-year history on Friday.

An Investiture Ceremony was held for GSU's eighth President Dr. M. Brian Blake at the university's new Convocation Center.

Blake began his tenure at GSU in August of 2021 after serving as Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at George Washington University. Before that, Blake was the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Nina Henderson Provost at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Blake also attended Benedictine Military Academy in Savannah, where he grew up. He and his wife, Bridge, have two sons: Brendan and Bryce.

On Twitter, GSU wrote, "Today, we celebrated the Investiture of Georgia State's eighth president Dr. @mbrianblake. We are honored to officially welcome you home! #OurPlaceOurTime #TheStateWay."

