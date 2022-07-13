Meet the newest principal for Marietta High School

Dr. Eric L. Holland has 23 years of administration experience and was most recently the principal of Rome High School.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta High School is expecting a new principal after a special-called meeting on Wednesday, according to the district.

Dr. Eric L. Holland has 23 years of administration experience and was most recently the principal of Rome High School. He'll officially be the principal of Marietta High on July 18.

“Under Dr. Holland’s leadership, the Rome High School community saw growth and improvement in their academic offerings and outcomes, as well as expanded extracurricular opportunities and family engagement,” Kerry Minervini, who's chair of the Board of Education, said.

Holland has demonstrated a commitment to students and staff over the years; Marietta City Schools said he'd created programs to push student engagement and encourage healthy relationship building.

“We are excited to welcome him to the Marietta City Schools family, and we look forward to seeing how his vision, passion for education people and programs of Marietta High School," Minervini added.

The future principal holds a Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Education from Georgia Southwestern State University. The district said Holland has also earned multiple Educational Specialist degrees from the University of Georgia, Capella University and Albany State University (Ga). His doctorate from Capella University is for Leadership in Educational Administration.