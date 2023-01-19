Newnan High School adding extra security after bomb threat

The school said they will proceed with class as normal.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan High School will have extra security on today, according to a letter sent to parents after a bomb threat was found in a campus bathroom on Wednesday.

As a precaution, the school will have increased law enforcement presence on both the Cougar Village Campus and the NHS Main Campus while they investigate.

The principal adds in the letter that the school will update families as more information becomes available.