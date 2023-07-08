No Crocs zone: Parents divided on whether the shoes should be banned from Clayton County Schools

The Clayton County School District said it's up to each school's discretion to ban the shoes and enforce punishments.

Example video title will go here for this video

JONESBORO, Ga. — Crocs— a lot of kids and adults love them. However, some Clayton County Schools are saying wearing them is against the dress code.

Clayton County parents are debating on whether or not this is fair because they said the wording in the student handbook is a little confusing.

First, they're trying to define Crocs: Are they shoes? Sandals? Slippers?

Kelly Brooks said her son is a junior at Jonesboro High, which she said banned Crocs.

"I do know there is a condition in regards to sandals and shoes with open backs," Brooks said. "And certainly, I think Crocs are somewhere in the middle there. I guess it's open to interpretation."

The interpretation has been one of the sources of parents' confusion. They said the shoes are banned in some schools, but not others. There's also confusion about why the shoes are against the rules in the first place.

"To say that it's a safety issue is where he's saying that does not make sense to me," Brooks said. "Nurses wear them. People in food service wear them."

Parents argue the language in the student handbook isn't clear.

A spokesperson for the Clayton County School District said:

Clayton County Public Schools does enforce a district-wide dress expectation for all students not required to wear uniforms as outlined in 'Student Dress Code - Uniform Dress Code and Standard Dress Expectations' section of the Clayton County Public Schools Student Handbook. While the district’s dress expectation does not detail information regarding Crocs specifically, be advised that each school leader is afforded the authority to implement additional dress expectations and general guidance on their campus as deemed appropriate for their day-to-day operation. Failure to comply with expectations may result in disciplinary action at the discretion of the principal as outlined in the Clayton County Code of Conduction section 'Authority of the Principal.

Brook said while she's pleased with how Jonesboro High is being run, she supports her son questioning gray areas.

"Writing a letter to the principal and telling them why you disagree. And he did," Brooks said. "I don't think this is just a willy-nilly, 'I love Crocs. I want to wear Crocs to school.' This is a well-thought-out fight for him."

Not all parents agree with Brooks though. Several in the comments of a Clayton County Facebook Group said parents should follow the rules the schools set to not overcomplicate things for educators.

Others argue that the punishment for wearing Crocs is too harsh and argue that the rules weren't enforced in previous years. Brooks said in an automated message from Jonesboro High School, students were threatened with in-school suspension (ISS) if they are caught wearing Crocs.

"ISS is a little severe," Brooks added. "A warning is in order, direct communication with parents is in order."

Brooks said since her son has an interest in a career in politics, she supports him taking a stance on something he feels is wrong-- while accepting whatever consequences come with it.

"I don't think that society, in general, should take the stance of 'We all just should shut up and do what we're told,'" Brook said. "And that's not something I teach my children."