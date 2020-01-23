ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools (APS) said they are investigating a fight, involving a parent, that occurred at North Atlanta High School on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the school district told 11Alive the fight allegedly involved two students and the parent of one of the students.

"The parent was inappropriately provided access to the building by the student," according to APS spokesperson Ian Smith.

Smith said the students involved will be disciplined due to district policy. APS also said criminal charges may be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority in Atlanta Public Schools," said Smith.

The school did not reveal the name of the parent and have yet to release any further details regarding the incident.

RELATED: Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

RELATED: Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

RELATED: 'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder