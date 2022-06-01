North Georgia schools delayed Friday as the coldest air of the season moves through

Some spots in north Georgia may feel like it's in the single digits when you factor in the wind.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Temperatures are frigid Friday morning as the coldest air of the season moves through Georgia.

Several school districts in northern Georgia are on delays out of an abundance of caution for the winter weather. The delays include bus routes, as well as times parents may drop off children at school in the morning.

According to 11Alive StormTrackers, the wind will be rather brisk early Friday, making it feel even colder. Wind chill readings in Atlanta are expected to be in the teens. Some spots in north Georgia will feel like it's in the single digits if wind is factored in.

Before heading out the door, make note of these changes to school districts in the area.

Habersham County is on a three-hour delay. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for black ice in the county.

"We are concerned about our student drivers and our buses with the potential for black ice. We are unable to ignore the threat of black ice and are delaying buses and schools," Superintendent Matthew Cooper said in a statement on the district's website.

He continued to urge those driving in the early morning hours to use extra caution while on back roads, bridges or overpasses.

Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Towns and Union counties are all on a two-hour delay.