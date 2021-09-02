DeKalb County closes elementary school for 10 days after 18 students test positive for COVID

Oak View Elementary School will temporarily close effective Friday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County elementary school will close for 10 days, the county's schools system said Thursday, after 18 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Oak View Elementary School in south DeKalb will close effective Friday, the DeKalb County School District said, and reopen on Sept. 13.

In a release, the school district said the 18 positive cases have resulted in the quarantines of more than 90 students as well as 13 staff members.

The impacted grades include pre-K, kindergarten, 1st grade, 2nd grade and 5th grade, the district said.

"No cases have been reported thus far in grades 3rd and 4th. Out of abundance of caution, the district has decided to close the Oak View Elementary School building effective Sept. 3, and reopen on Sept. 13. Students will receive virtual instruction and teachers will work virtually next week," a release outlined.

The district will hold a press conference offering more details at noon Thursday.