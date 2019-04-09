OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — An east Georgia school system and sheriff's office are cracking down on violence after a rash of fights between students.

On Tuesday, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office said that students involved in fights and other forms of violence will now face charges in addition to school discipline.

On social media, the sheriff's office announced that acts of "mutual combat" would lead to charges of affray. In situations where someone is "jumped," the attacker would be charged with battery. Either of these two charges would also be followed by a count of disrupting a public school.

And if a student "hits, strikes, shoves or makes provocative contact" with a teacher or member of the school staff, that teen will be charged with a felony.

"The school will still have consequences that may result in suspension or expulsion in addition to the steps taken above," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff spoke with students at the school on Tuesday morning to make them aware of the crackdown and the school itself is sending a notification to parents.

"Unfortunately an old fashioned fistfight at the school is not what it used to be when we were younger," the sheriff's office said. "In our society, 'fair' fights are a thing of the past."

The sheriff's office statement also said fights foster" an environment that may lead to greater violence."

"This change of policy is in hopes that our schools never [have] to go through a tragedy like so many others have across our country," the sheriff's office statement said.

MORE HEADLINES

North Carolina man claims he spotted three Bigfoots and caught them on video

Delta flight turns around after trying to fly into Bahamas, despite Hurricane Dorian's fury

Upscale bowling, movie theater coming to new mixed-use development in Gwinnett County

Hurricane Dorian right now | Latest updates on the deadly storm