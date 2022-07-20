We went to 3 different stores to compare the price of school supplies. Here’s what we found

11Alive took items from a fourth grader's supply list and headed to Target, Walmart, and Staples to see who offered the best deals.

ATLANTA — With inflation still rising, many parents will spend more money on back-to-school shopping for the upcoming school year.

Like many parents, Amy Ard has three children heading back to Atlanta Public Schools in two weeks. She said shopping for school supplies has been stressful with the rising costs of everything due to inflation.

11Alive took five items from Ard's fourth grader's supply list and headed to Target, Walmart, and Staples to see who offered the best deals.

Those items were: a pack of dry erase markers, notebooks, disinfectant wipes, crayons and a backpack.

Here is what we found.

Who came out the cheapest?

The cheapest place was Walmart, coming in at $47.84 for the five items. The highest was Target at $58.45. Staple's total came it at $57.76.

Crayon prices at the three store all seem to be about the same, but prices for dry erase markers, backpacks and wipes differed a lot.

For higher-priced items like the backpack, Ard said that it makes sense to shop around, as long as she doesn’t have to drive too far and use too much gas.

Back-to-school inflation numbers

According to the National Retail Federation, the back-to-school cost has gone up from $697 per family in 2019 to $864 per family in 2022.

And they said parents are trying to cut costs this year by comparing prices online, shopping more sales, buying more generic items and even reusing last year’s supplies.

“Honestly, I’ll be in my attic because so much of what they came back with last year is unused and right back on the school supply list,” Ard said.

And Ard said her family would also participate in back-to-school giveaways for free supplies.

“I put it on my calendar for the first time this year, “ said Ard.

Back-to-school events

Dozens of organizations and school districts are holding back-to-school events that will provide families with free supplies ahead of the school year. Here are a few in the metro area.

Atlanta Public Schools - Back-to-School Bash provides free backpacks, school supplies, and resources to APS students and their families.

It will take place Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center. Get more details here about the registration process.

Clayton County Public Schools - The district is holding a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be held at Charles Drew High School, located at 6237 Garden Walk Boulevard in Riverdale. This year’s event will feature school supply giveaways, music, food, games and more. Get more information on their website about how to register.

DeKalb County Schools - The district is holding a Back To School Rally on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Ave in Clarkston. Get details on the district's website.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office - The sheriff's office is holding a Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at Trammell Crow Park, located at 4980 Cascade Road SW.