'These are supposed to be the best years of your life' | Parents frustrated after Clark Atlanta students start classes without housing

Winter Jeffrion tells 11Alive her daughter's room was given away and she hasn't gotten her money back.

ATLANTA — Winter Jeffrion was excited when her daughter chose to follow in her footsteps and attend her alma mater, Clark Atlanta University. She paid the deposit to secure her daughter's place in February and prepared to move her child into her dorm last Friday.

When they arrived on campus, there was a problem. Jeffrion said her daughter didn't have a room. She said her daughter was told her room was given away.

Since then, Jeffrion said her daughter has been commuting from her home in McDonough.

"She's having to use my car and I'm having to rent a car for her to get back and forth to school on top of me paying $40,000 a year for Clark," she said.

Jeffrion said she knows of other families facing similar circumstances. One parent she has been in contact with took her child back with her to Ohio and is currently trying to enroll her in online classes.

11Alive reported on similar problems last year. Like, Jeffrion students were forced to find other housing options.

"For me to try to find her apartment in that area, the apartments are running $1500, $1600 just for a one bedroom. And I don't – she's not ready for an apartment on her own," she said.

Jeffrion told 11Alive she sent multiple emails to Clark Atlanta University between Friday and Wednesday, in an attempt to get answers and resolve her daughter's housing situation. She shared a response from the school she received Wednesday afternoon that said someone would be in touch with her within three business days.