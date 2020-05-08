Paulding County Schools investigating allegations of racial slur used in virtual classroom

'The Paulding County School District does not tolerate racism in any form and when those involved are identified, they will be held accountable.'

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County School District is investigating after a video surfaced which appears to have captured someone using a racial slur in a virtual classroom.

An 11Alive viewer emailed us a copy of the video, which they said was shared on SnapChat. The viewer goes on to point out that in today's climate that it is disheartening for students to have to be racially attacked while attending online classes.

Paulding County Schools Spokesman Jay Dillon said Wednesday evening that the school system had already been made aware of the incident by a parent and that an active investigation is underway to determine who is involved.

"Please know that this appears to be a Paulding County virtual class, and our virtual classes are comprised of students from any or all of our five high schools," Dillon said. "The Paulding County School District does not tolerate racism in any form and when those involved are identified, they will be held accountable."