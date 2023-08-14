Manning, who led the Vols to an SEC football championship, graduated from UT in 1997 with a degree in speech communication.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information has appointed Peyton Manning a professor of practice, the college announced Monday.

Starting in the fall 2023 term, Manning will join select classes during the academic year as a featured expert. He, alongside CCI faculty, will teach a variety of topics like sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication and public speaking.

"We're really excited today as a university in college to announce that Peyton Manning will join us starting in the fall as a professor of practice in the College of Communication and Information," said Joeseph Mazer, Dean of the College of Communication and Information.

Manning, who led the Vols to an SEC football championship, graduated from UT in 1997 with a degree in speech communication. He went on to have a successful NFL career, launched the entertainment company Omaha Productions and has remained active in the Volunteer community.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."

His position as a professor of practice brings is meant to bring the real world to the students.

"With deep industry credentials, lots of professional experience that brings that experience into the classroom to benefit our students," Mazer said. "Peyton Manning is unique in the sense that he has deep national-level industry experience."

This new addition is generating a lot of student interest. The communications department has been receiving a lot of attention since the announcement this morning, Mazer said.

Manning's class is also required for graduation.

"I was very excited, just because growing up you hear all these amazing stories about Peyton Manning and like seeing him on campus now — it's going to be amazing," said Remington Schimmel, a UT student.

One of her friends who was walking across CCI said it doesn't matter if she's usually at a different building taking other classes.

"Even though it's not in my major at all or my field of study, I will definitely try to take his class," said Sara Grubbs, a UT student.

