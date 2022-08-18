x
Pickens County deputy greets students, staff with dance moves

Pickens High School posted a video on Facebook of Deputy Roach dancing as he greets teachers, staff, and students.
Credit: Pickens High via Facebook

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County deputy is getting noticed for his dance moves in the school car line!

Pickens High School posted a video on Facebook of Deputy Roach dancing as he greets teachers, staff, and students. He also gets others to join in on the fun as they walk by. 

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office decided to share the fun clip on their Facebook page as well. The video has been viewed nearly 17,000 times. 

"Here is Deputy Roach!! Our dancing Chaplain/School Deputy! Go, Roach!!!!! #wehavethebestcampuslawenforcement," they said.

Take a look below. 

Here is Deputy Roach!! Our dancing Chaplain/School Deputy! Go, Roach!!!!! #wehavethebestcampuslawenforcement

Posted by Pickens County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 18, 2022

