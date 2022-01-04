Nacole Smith was raped and murdered back in 1995. Now, police say they have a 'significant update' in her cold case.

Police reopened the case back in 2015 and are now set to provide a "significant update" to the public.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Police are set to provide a "significant update" in a teen's 1995 cold case murder.

Nacole Smith was raped and murdered in June over two decades ago in Atlanta. Police previously said it happened in the woods by some apartments on Campbellton Road.

In 2015, Atlanta Police announced there were new efforts to find the man responsible for the heinous crime, saying they're reopening the case.

At the time, police said the man struck again nine years later in the 1300 block of Connally Drive in East Point not far from the location Nacole was killed, raping another teen but not killing her.

Detective Vincent Velasquez previously told 11Alive the DNA from both attacks is identical.

Back in 2015, there had still been no arrests in the violent incident. Now Atlanta Police investigators said they're revealing a "significant update" in the cold case investigation at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Smith's family is joining investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit and members of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office as authorities provide details in the case at the police department's headquarters.