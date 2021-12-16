Schools close in Polk County Friday amid social media threats

A Facebook post from the district mentioned that law enforcement has been made aware about these posts, which began circulating Thursday night.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Polk School District has made the decision to cancel all classes on Friday, Dec. 17 in light of threatening social media posts circulating online.

The post also notes that high school students who were scheduled to take final exams on Friday will not be required to make them up. Meanwhile, grades for sixth and seventh periods will be "calculated as is, excluding the final exam."

Earlier on Thursday, Atlanta Public Schools reached out to parents warning of an emerging TikTok challenge encouraging students to make threats to schools.

However, the letter to parents stated that APS does not believe the threat to be credible, adding "our Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and other metro-area law enforcement are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously."