Polk School District to delay school by 2 hours Friday

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Polk School District has decided to delay school by two hours on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The delayed start time is due to current road conditions. Heavy rain pushed through metro Atlanta and other parts of the state on Thursday. Some areas even saw some flash flooding and downed trees.

The district said on Facebook the extra time will allow bus drivers and students to get to school by using their normal routes in the daylight.

"Should a student live on a road deemed unfit to run a bus route, your bus driver will contact your household via phone in the morning to let you know. Any student that cannot attend school tomorrow due to road conditions will be excused<" the district said in the post.

They said safety is the first priority.