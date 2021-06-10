Poll shows 76% of Atlantans surveyed believe K-12 educators should get COVID vaccine

Here is a look at the 11Alive SurveyUSA Poll results regarding vaccines and masks requirements in schools.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 protocols in schools have many up in arms around the nation about what rules should be followed and which should be tossed out?

While some believe mask mandates and vaccine requirements are needed to keep students and educators safe, others say those decisions should not be made by districts or the government.

However, an 11Alive SurveyUSA Poll shows many in Atlanta agree that people who work in schools K-12 should be required to get the shots.

SurveyUSA interviewed 650 adults from Atlanta between Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 5, with 76% saying the educators should get the shots. Seventeen percent believe vaccinations shouldn't be required, leaving only 7% unsure.

Those numbers look similar for the subject of mask requirements in schools. A total of 77% think masks should be mandated for teachers; 16% are against it and 7% were still not sure.

Mask debates have landed some school districts in the nation in courtrooms.

Even in Georgia, Cobb County is being sued by parents of children who have disabilities. They claim the district's COVID plan prevents their kids, who are more at risk of the virus, from attending school in person. The lawsuit largely focuses on the district’s stance to encourage masks, but not require them. The parents argue that discriminates against students with disabilities because they don’t feel their children can safely attend in person unless masks are required.