PORTERDALE, Ga. — A second grade teacher is on administrative leave after being charged with simple battery for allegedly making inappropriate contact with a student.

According to a police report, Porterdale Elementary School teacher Deborah Lenox was charged on Aug. 26 after the student's mother said she "made contact with her son and was very inappropriate during a meeting."

The parent said she made contact with the principal, but hadn't heard back in regards to the incident. That's when she went to the Newton County Sheriff's Office to make a report.

A Newton County School System spokeswoman said they are "aware of the arrest and are cooperating fully with local law enforcement."

She remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the school said.

Deborah Lenox

Newton County Sheriff's Office

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

He thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl. Instead, he met a detective.

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!