Student debt | Borrowers relieved as President Biden extends loan repayments

Atlanta filmmaker, Jeremy Thao, said the pause on student loans repayment helped him during the pandemic when he lost film work.

ATLANTA — During the pandemic, even one of Georgia’s largest industries was halted.

Atlanta filmmaker and screenwriter Jeremy Thao said it left people in his industry uncertain about the future.

“Every few minutes, another person on the set announced that they had just lost another paid gig off of their schedule and that was just happening back to back to back. It was very scary,” Thao said.

Thao said it wasn’t until September of 2020 when he was able to get another paid gig in film, a job he’d passionately been seeking for several months.

During those months, he said a big expense he was able to save money on was student loans from film school.

“That student loan payment, on a monthly basis, took care of another bill and like a week of groceries. That was life-changing and life-saving during the pandemic and it still is,” he said.

This week, President Joe Biden announced an extension to the pause on federal student loan repayments until the end of January 2022, something he calls a “lifeline” for millions of Americans.

According to educationdata.org, an education research group, Georgians have the third highest average amount of student loans due in the country.

Financial expert Andrew Poulos said he predicted the pause would be extended, and for now, each person should examine their finances to see how they can best take advantage of the extension.

“It may also be a good opportunity to save up this money and use it as an emergency fund if you don’t have one or perhaps if you have other high-interest debt, credit card debt you’ve accumulated over the pandemic,” Poulos said.

Thao said he’s been able to do that with the pause as he starts diving back into film work.