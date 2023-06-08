Changing school bus landscape: More propane, EV buses hit Georgia roads this school year

The lower and zero emissions buses are better for students and the environment.

The landscape of the big yellow school bus has been rapidly evolving the last few years. Old diesel school buses are being replaced by quieter, lower and zero emissions options.

Fulton County Public Schools began the transition to propane in 2017. Currently, they have 53% of their fleet propane. By the end of September, that number will be 56%. In 2020, Fulton County Public Schools received the state's first all-electric zero emissions school bus.

Later this school year, more EV buses will hit Georgia roads, thanks to the EPA's ‘Clean School Bus’ Rebate program. Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton, Meriwether, and Union counties have all been awarded funding for all-electric buses. Clarke county has also been awarded funding for propane buses.

EPA Southeast Administrator Daniel Blackman said it’s not just better for the environment, it's a huge benefit for for students.

"These emissions impact the respiratory health of our children in our communities. I grew up with asthma. So it’s very sensitive for me having children in Georgia’s public school system that can benefit from a $5-billion investment through the Biden Harris Administration that can fundamentally change how we think about our children get to school, the emissions that are out there,” he explained.

That total $5 billion investment was secured through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and will be awarded over a 5-year period form 2022 to 2026. Applications for the 2023 window are open until August 22.

Electric school buses aren't cheap. Without rebates, the upfront cost could be $350k to $375k, according to Blue Bird Corporation's President Britton Smith. But these new grants make electric buses very affordable, and attractive considering the positive outcomes for students and the environment.

So just how much money was awarded to Georgia schools?

In the EPA's rebate program, Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton County Schools were each awarded $9.875 million for 25 all-electric buses. Union County in northeast Georgia was awarded $1.5 million in rebates for four electric buses, set to be delivered later this fall. Clarke County is in the process of receiving 10 new propane buses after being awarded $300,000 in rebates.

How much emissions are cut by going 'green' and why does it matter?

A West Virginia University 2018 study tested emissions on stop-and-go routes from propane and diesel Blue Bird Buses. They found that the propane buses cut Nitrous Oxide emissions by 96% from their diesel counterparts, and cut carbon dioxide by 13%. Electric vehicles eliminate these emissions altogether.

A 2019 Georgia State University Study showed that lower emissions buses could help students' lung health and test scores.

Blue Bird Corporation: An expanding Georgia business

Georgia-headquartered Blue Bird Corporation has always valued innovation. In 1991, they were the first to produce a bus powered by compressed natural gas. They are the number-one producer of propane buses in the industry, according to their website. They have also made a huge push in the last few years to expand their EV-bus manufacturing capabilities.

“The exciting part for us is that the overall market is about 75% diesel, but at Blue Bird, we are only 40% diesel. So we have 60% in propane, natural gas, and all electric. This year we’re producing over 500 electric vehicles, which is really a step change from historical production numbers,” said Blue Bird President Britton Smith.

In May, they opened a state-of-the-art EV build up center, where they can produce up to 5,000 EVs a year.

Prepping for new buses

Fulton County Schools Executive Director of Transportation said the transition isn't ‘pedal to the metal’ right away, “Your result may be different from the literature you read, so you need to collect your own data... make sure you have a plan from the beginning. Know where you're going to park the bus, know who is going to drive it. Make sure you build your charging infrastructure from the moment you order the buses"