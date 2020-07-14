Clayton County Public Schools pushing back start of school year, beginning with virtual learning

'We have been working tirelessly to mitigate as many challenges as possible during this complex time."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools is pushing back the start of the next school year by five days and will begin it with virtual learning.

In a news release Monday evening, the district said the Board of Education approved starting the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 10. The extra days will allow the teachers and staff more time to prepare. The employee workday calendar will remain the same.

“I certainly commend our Board of Education for recognizing the need to adjust plans as we considered all options for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, the superintendent and CEO of the school district.

“We have been working tirelessly to mitigate as many challenges as possible during this complex time, and we are glad to have one less hurdle to navigate as we prepare for a safe virtual return to school in the fall,” he added.

The district also noted that since all students would be starting the school year off virtually, it wasn't necessary for parents to apply for the virtual model.

However, applications are required to continue this method if the district transitions to a face-to-face model. The Virtual Learning Academy is for full-time enrollment in at-home virtual learning. The deadline for completing that application process for the VLA has been extended to Friday, Aug. 28.

The district said the extension allows more parents to determine if they would like this option when the district does returns to in-person classes. They also mentioned that the VLA interest application does not guarantee admission, as admission will be granted based on available seats and resources.

Beasley is expected to host a YouTube Live message on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to share critical updates and to discuss the board's decision.