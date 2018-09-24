ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A local school district is canceling classes Monday after a rise in "gastrointestinal illnesses."

Based on the symptoms reported and the spread, the Health Department suspects the Norovirus as the cause of illnesses.

In a letter to parents, Honey Creek Elementary's principal said school will be closed Monday, Sept. 24 while the Rocdale County Health Department works to figure out what's behind the uptick in illnesses and reduce the spread of the illness. Classes will resume the following day.

Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, and usually develop in 12 to 24 hours. Most people get better in one to two days.

In the meantime, school officials are asking parents keep sick children home until they are free from vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours without medication.

Infected individuals can easily spread the illness to others through food, drinks, and surfaces. So, how can you protect your family from illnesses like Norovirus? The Health Department recommends:

Hand washing and cleaning common surfaces are the best ways to limit the spread of illness.

Monitor your child and members of your family to see if they develop diarrhea, and/or vomiting.

If your child develops vomiting or diarrhea, please keep them home from school until their symptoms are gone for at least 24 to 48 hours without the aid of medication. You may wish to contact your child’s physician and inform them that there are students with viral gastroenteritis at your child’s school.

Encourage your child and family members to thoroughly wash their hands before preparing or eating food, after using the toilet, and upon returning home from school in the afternoons. Staff at our school will continue to work with your child to encourage proper hand washing at school.

If parents any additional questions or concerns, they're asked to contact their child’s physician. They can also contact the Rockdale County Health Department at (770)-339-4260 and ask to speak with the Epidemiologist on call.

