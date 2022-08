They were found at Rome High School.

ROME, Ga. — Students in Rome City Schools will learn from home Friday as officials talk about safety and security.

The district is keeping kids at home after finding two guns on campus during the first week of school.

Both were found at Rome High School specifically.

The school says one student willingly turned over one of the weapons and that there was never a threat to students or teachers.