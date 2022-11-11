Open applications for rising fourth graders at Ron Clark Academy

Ron Clark Academy said students graduating from third grade can apply for the 2023 - 2024 academic school year. The school encourages everyone to apply. They take pride in their rigorous but fun approach to learning that students love.

"Well, my favorite part of being a student at the Ron Clark Academy is the freedom that you get to have and the help that you get," Joseph Meredith, a student at the school, said. "When I first came here, I wasn't this outgoing person who loved to talk to people. But the teachers are teaching us how to take that extra step, so it helps us later in life."