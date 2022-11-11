Open applications for rising fourth graders at Ron Clark Academy

ATLANTA — Applications are open for rising fourth graders at a popular nonprofit middle school in Atlanta.
Ron Clark Academy said students graduating from third grade can apply for the 2023 - 2024 academic school year. The school encourages everyone to apply. They take pride in their rigorous but fun approach to learning that students love.
"Well, my favorite part of being a student at the Ron Clark Academy is the freedom that you get to have and the help that you get," Joseph Meredith, a student at the school, said. "When I first came here, I wasn't this outgoing person who loved to talk to people. But the teachers are teaching us how to take that extra step, so it helps us later in life."
The applications are open until November 15. For more information on applying and the school's offerings, visit their website. The school said most families only pay about $45 a month in tuition.