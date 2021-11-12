District: 'Soft lockdown' at Rockdale school after altercation where student allegedly had a weapon

Here is what we know.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are investigating after an altercation at a Rockdale County school where one student allegedly had a weapon, according to the district.

A spokesperson for the Rockdale County School District said on Friday, there was a student altercation at Salem High School. They added that the school is currently on a soft lockdown while the investigation continues.

Although the district said one person allegedly had a weapon, they did not reveal what the weapon was.