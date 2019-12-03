BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — It was a call not uncommon to police - a vehicle swerving all over the road and nearly hitting others. Officers around Bartow County were told to be on the lookout and do what they could to investigate. But this situation was different.

The suspect vehicle was a school bus.

The woman behind the wheel, a driver for the Bartow County School System, has been placed on leave after she was pulled over Monday afternoon and failed a field sobriety test.

Sharon Fisher now faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving. Preliminary reports suggest that the Bartow County bus driver had no children aboard at the time she was arrested.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police were still working to finish their official report on the incident. The school system has also launched their own investigation into the incident but couldn't provide details due to it being a personnel issue.

11Alive will provide more updates as they become available.

