BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say 11 students and two adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after an accident in Barrow County.

Lt. Scott Dakin with Barrow County said that around 6:40 p.m., first responders were called to the scene of an accident involving a small bus and a car. Authorities said the bus was taking students from St. Pius X High School when the accident happened near the intersection of state routes 316 and 81.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, 11 female students and one woman were injured on the bus. The man driving the other vehicle was also injured bringing the total to 13.

All injured parties were taken to area hospitals for treatment; though, Dakin said their injuries appeared to be minor.

A preliminary investigation by the GSP suggests the driver fo the car, 27-year-old Matthew Shaffer of Winder, was heading west on State Route 316 and the bus was heading east. Shaffer allegedly failed to yield while turning left onto State Route 81 and the front of the bus struck the right side of his car.

This was the second accident in mere hours with another reported by authorities in Madison County around 4:30 p.m. on social media. Officials there said a bus was hit by another vehicle that ended up stuck underneath it.

Five children and the driver were on that bus and were uninjured according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.