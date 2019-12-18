BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — One Georgia school district is delaying opening on Wednesday due to weather concerns.

According to a spokesperson from the Union County Board of Education, the school system will be delayed for two hours on Dec. 18.

The delay is due to concerns of small patches of black ice around the county. The website also said the delay will allow the county time to treat some icy spots on campus.

