MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Update, 12 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol says via email that Bayne, 60, walked into the path of a 2007 pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old Milledgeville student.

They say they do not expect to charge the student.

Original Story, 10:17 a.m.

An administrator at John Milledge Academy is dead after being hit by a car while walking in the school's parking lot Wednesday morning.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says Dianne Bayne was hit around 8 a.m. and passed away around 90 minutes later at Navicent Health Baldwin.

He says she was hit by a car driven by a John Milledge student just before school started.

The school's website lists Bayne as business manager, and the family was notified of the death, according to Massee.

Massee said the investigation was turned over to Georgia State Patrol, and he had no information on the student or any possible charges.

The private school is located on Log Cabin Road outside of Milledgeville.

Reporter Pepper Baker will have more on 13WMAZ at 5 and 6 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

