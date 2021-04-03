Georgia schools prepare to vaccinate thousands of employees for COVID-19

The governor's office met with over a dozen school leaders Thursday to discuss vaccine distribution.

ATLANTA — School districts across the state will activate their vaccine distribution plans beginning Monday. In preparation, the governor's office virtually met with superintendents from 13 districts on Thursday.

A representative with Gov. Brian Kemp's office confirmed that 83,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive Monday and Tuesday of next week, with some educators getting the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. Officials said that they would be sending letters to districts within the next 24 hours detailing vaccine allotments.

The governor's office also shared that as of Wednesday night, 63 percent of school employees were interested in a vaccine appointment. Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the governor's office, Ryan Loke, added that the amount had increased by 20 percent in just 10 days.

“It’s a great thing to see that we’ve moved the needle in a such a short period of time. It shows that these vaccines are safe and effective," explained Loke.

During the call, school districts also shared their vaccine distribution plans collaborating on provider partnerships and administration setups.

"Many districts across the state are experiencing similar dynamics and rather than expect us to figure it out on our own – this degree of collaboration and sharing of ideas is certainly important as we prepare to do this quickly, efficiently, and also safely," added Superintendent of Marietta City Schools Dr. Grant Rivera.