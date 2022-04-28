2 congressmen to receive honorary doctorate from Morehouse College

Morehouse College is granting two honorary doctorates to two US congressmen at their May commencement ceremony.

The school will award Morehouse alumnus and U.S. Senator Dr. Raphael G. Warnock of Georgia with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

Their commencement ceremony is set for Sunday, May 15, at 9 a.m. at the Century Campus at the college.

Warnock is being honored for his work in the political area and his achievements within the Atlanta religious community.

The school will also be honoring U.S. Representative and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn of South Carolina with an honorary Doctor of Laws for his efforts in politics and continued drive to help house democrats connect with people of diverse religious backgrounds.

Morehouse said Warnock would also deliver a commencement speech.

