Metro Atlanta public school pivots to virtual learning due to staff quarantining

Breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pickup. Parents and guardians are asked to contact the school for meal services because pickup times vary by location.

"As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic," the school district said in a statement. "The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of action concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop."