Metro Atlanta public school pivots to virtual learning due to staff quarantining

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools announced one of its middle schools will go virtual Friday due to a number of staff members having to quarantine.
Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale will pivot to virtual learning starting Friday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Sept. 27.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pickup. Parents and guardians are asked to contact the school for meal services because pickup times vary by location.
Nine other Clayton County Schools pivoted to virtual learning on Thursday, Aug. 26. These schools are set to return to in-person learning Friday, Sept. 10.
- Kemp Primary
- Kemp Elementary
- River’s Edge Elementary
- Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy
- M.D. Roberts Middle School
- Hawthorne Elementary
- Eddie White Middle Academy
- Lovejoy High School
- Elite Scholars Academy
"As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic," the school district said in a statement. "The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of action concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop."