These 9 metro Atlanta schools will pivot to remote learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

These are the schools that are impacted.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several Clayton County Schools are temporarily moving back to virtual learning as a precaution after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The school district announced these nine schools will pivot to remote instruction:

Kemp Primary

Kemp Elementary

River’s Edge Elementary

Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy

M.D. Roberts Middle School

Hawthorne Elementary

Eddie White Middle Academy

Lovejoy High School

Elite Scholars Academy

The virtual learning will last for two weeks, from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 9. Students will go back to in-person learning on Friday, Sept. 10.

Clayton County School District said breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pickup and picking times may vary depending on the school.

"As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic," the school district said in a statement. "The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of action concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop."