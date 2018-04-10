DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Sexually explicit conversations, inappropriate contact and even covering up an assault – three middle school employees in metro Atlanta face these serious claims.

Now, the superintendent and school police want to get to the bottom of each one.

“I can assure the public listening here today that there will be a deep and thorough investigation about these allegations.,” Dr. Stephen Green said.

Green, the superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, spoke to police on Thursday about the allegations against two teachers and a coach at Peachtree Charter Middle School in Dunwoody.

“The seriousness of them, every one of them, is at the top of our mind in terms of the safety of our children,” he said.

One teacher faces accusations that she had explicit sexual conversations with her students. Another teacher was accused of inappropriately hugging at least four of his students, who then when to administrators to report him. Both were escorted off school grounds by security officers when school leaders found out.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

And a coach is accused of brushing off an allegation that one of his players groped a student on camera. The superintendent said DeKalb County School District police are investigating in each case.

“We are always in collaboration with police – especially if there are allegations of a sexual nature or a criminal nature,” Green said. “We are always in close collaboration and share information.”

All three incidents allegedly happened within a week of each other at the middle school, but Green said he has no indication they’re related. At this point, he said they’re just accusations. But police will investigate each case.

“We will not leave no stone unturned as we investigate these serious accusations,” he said.

Right now, there’s no timeline for how long those investigations will take, but the teachers will remain out of the classroom on paid leave until they’re complete.

RELATED:

► Middle school student arrested after allegedly cutting a classmate with scissors

► Mother wants answers after 3-year-old son with autism badly burned at school

► Pipe cleaners confiscated in school police investigation of false imprisonment, child cruelty

© 2018 WXIA