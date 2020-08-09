x
Some kids return to classrooms in Fulton, Coweta Counties

This in-person learning is voluntary and for families who picked the option of going back to the classroom.

ATLANTA — It's a big day for Fulton County students as some kids return to the classroom for in-person learning, as part of the first phase of reopening schools. 

Schools there are taking a staggered approach, much like what we've seen with other school districts in the area. The in-person learning is voluntary and for families who picked the option of going back to the classroom. 

As it stands right now, Pre-K through second grade will go back once a week for an hour and a half. Other students with disabilities in special program classes will also go back once a week - but for three hours. 

All third through twelfth graders will have the opportunity to schedule one-on-one meetings with their teachers. 

Coweta County Schools also began its phased staggered approach Tuesday. Parents also had the option of in-person learning or virtual learning. 

