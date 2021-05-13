Cobb County Schools no longer requiring those fully vaccinated to wear a mask

The change comes following the CDC's announcement on Thursday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some metro Atlanta schools are relaxing their mask-wearing policies following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement on Thursday.

The CDC said fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.

For the Cobb County School District, officials said they would no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear a mask. However, anyone who is vaccinated and still wants to wear one could continue to do so.

"As our cases are continuing to trend down and vaccinations are trending up, we fully expect to start the 2021-2022 school year with masks as optional," the district said.

Fulton County Schools said they would work with state and county public health agencies to determine if changes should be made to their mask policy.

"As the CDC continues to update and revise their guidance on COVID-related precautions and mitigation strategies, such as wearing a mask, we also continue to review and update our policies," the statement from Fulton County Schools said.

Although they didn't announce any changes related to CDC's latest guidance, they did say they would be taking the next step with its most recently announced policy change by allowing elementary students to remove masks during outdoor activities.

"Again, we are taking steps forward but will continue to stay committed to keeping our students, staff, and community safe," they said.