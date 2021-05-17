Some schools relaxing mask mandates following CDC changes to guidelines

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the CDC still has a lot of work to do to change guidance for schools.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students in some metro Atlanta school districts don’t have to worry about wearing masks anymore as a few districts are now moving away from mask requirements.

For Aimee Richards’ family, Cobb County schools changing their mask guidelines is news they’ve been waiting for.

“I think and feel it should be optional,” said Richards.

Cobb County Schools is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people to wear masks after the CDC relaxed masking guidelines for vaccinated Americans.

Other districts changing their guidance in metro Atlanta, so far, include Coweta County Schools, Marietta City Schools, Clayton County, and Hall County kindergarten through fifth grade.

On Fox News Sunday morning, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the CDC still has a lot of work to do to change guidance for schools.

“Our school guidance to complete this school year will not change and we’ll be working on school guidance for the fall,” she said.

That includes wearing masks and still socially distancing.

But Richards said she supports families having a choice although her son hasn’t been able to go to school face to face during the pandemic. She said a medical condition prevents him from wearing a mask, which has caused his school work to suffer.

“He’s just falling behind because he’s not able to do what he needs to do,” she said.

Rebecca Madayag’s children also go to Cobb County Schools and she agrees with Richards that it should be an option and not mandated.

“If that’s what makes them feel secure, they should be able to do it and nobody should be able to say anything,” she said.

She said with more people getting vaccinated, she thinks the district is moving in the right direction.

“I feel like the vaccines, if they’re supposed to help, then nobody needs to wear the mask whether they’ve had it or not because they’re supposed to get that immunity,” said Madayag.