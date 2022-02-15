Sonny Perdue named sole finalist for chancellor of University System of Georgia

The University System of Georgia made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been named the sole finalist for the position of chancellor of The University System of Georgia.

USG's chancellor oversees policy decisions and curriculum development for the system. Becoming chancellor of a university system responsible for 26 public Georgia higher education institutions will be Perdue's first stab at education.

The former Georgia governor most recently served as the United States Secretary of Agriculture, ending his tenure last year.

“USG and its institutions have an international reputation of innovation, workforce preparation and student success and that attracted an outstanding group of candidates for the Board to explore,” said Board Chair Harold Reynolds. “Ultimately, Gov. Perdue stood out for his impressive experience and leadership in public service as well as a vast understanding not only of Georgia and its communities but of the issues facing the university system as we move forward.”

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted a statement congratulating Perdue, saying he is qualified for the position.

"I look forward to working with the future Chancellor Perdue to ensure the quality of our higher education continues to be worthy of the best place to live, work, learn, and raise a family," Kemp said.

In the announcement released by the Board of Regents, Perdue said he considered being named the finalist to be a wonderful capstone to a career in public service.

“Education is the most important issue at the federal, state and local level and it’s why, as a legislator, I sought to be chair of the Senate Higher Education committee to work on important initiatives with Gov. Zell Miller and former USG Chancellor Steve Portch," he added.

While Perdue and Gov. Kemp celebrate the move, a group that formed last spring, The Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, said in a statement they are "deeply disappointed in this decision," claiming that Perdue doesn't have experience in schools. The group said they will continue to organize from the school board to the state House regarding the leadership.

UGS said the board will take action on the chancellor position at a future meeting.