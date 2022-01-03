Sonny Perdue named 14th chancellor of University System of Georgia

Perdue will be the 14th person to lead USG.

ATLANTA — After a storied career in public service, Sonny Perdue will now enter the world of academics as the University System of Georgia's next chancellor. Perdue was named as the sole finalist for the esteemed position in February. The former governor of Georgia will be the 14th person to fill the role.

The Board of Regents formally announced his new title Tuesday, adding that he will take on all duties on April 1.

USG's chancellor oversees policy decisions and curriculum development for the system. Becoming chancellor of a university system responsible for 26 public Georgia higher education institutions will be Perdue's first stab at education.

Perdue earned his degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Georgia. The agribusiness owner pivoted into politics, serving on the Georgia Senate, where he chaired the Senate Higher Education Committee. The former Georgia governor most recently served as the United States Secretary of Agriculture, ending his tenure last year.

“This may be the most important job yet. I can’t think of a better way to make a difference than to help prepare the next generation – educating them for prosperity, themselves, their families and ultimately our state. I’m excited to get started," Perdue said in a news release.