SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple schools in Spalding County are on a level one lockdown after social media threats were posted late Monday morning.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the schools have no plans to evacuate at this time and the students are safe.

Spalding deputies are in place at all the schools that were named, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said they will release more information soon.

This threat comes less than a week after both Rehoboth Road Middle School and Spalding High School were evacuated for online threats so that law enforcement could do a sweep of both campuses.

