Spelman College will celebrate commencement with 4 valedictorians

The commencement ceremony will take place Sunday in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Graduates at Spelman College are making history and their college commencement for its Class of 2023 just got even more momentous.

The all-women historically Black college will celebrate four valedictorians at this year's ceremony.

Maya Blasingame, Amaia Calhoun, Sydney DuPree and Chandler Nutall have all been named the valedictorians for their class. Each of them are reaching for the stars, coming from an array of backgrounds in their educational careers.

Blasingame is leading her class as a biology major. She will be heading to medical school this fall where she hopes to help underrepresented communities as an aspiring physician, according to Spelman's website.

Calhoun, who is a senior economics major, is heading to ivy-league Princeton University's Investment Company after she receives her degree, the website stated.

Another valedictorian, Nutall, plans on attending law school after she completes a fellowship in New York once she graduates, Spelman's website said. She will be receiving her degree in English.

DuPree, who holds a 4.0 GPA, is set to stay in Atlanta and work on her dreams of becoming a casting director. She currently is signed with Atlanta's Forward Agency, the website said.

Maya Phillips is the Salutatorian who will be receiving her degree in sociology. After she graduates, she will begin a career as a strategy analyst.

The historically Black women's liberal arts college will bestow Tracee Ellis Ross with an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree.

"I'm excited to join the Spelman sisterhood," Ross posted on her Instagram. "What a wonderful honor."