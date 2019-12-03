GRIFFIN, Ga. — Administrators have ordered two schools in the Griffin-Spalding County School System to evacuate after a threat was made on social media, according to the district.

Both Rehoboth Road Middle School and Spalding High School were evacuated so that law enforcement could do a sweep of both campuses. The district said on Facebook that all students are safe.

Spalding High School has been cleared and students returned to class around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. Officers conducted a sweep of the high school with explosive detection dogs.

Rehoboth Road Middle was also cleared and students returned to class just before noon.

""The Spalding County Sheriff's Department just cleared Rehoboth Road Middle School, allowing students and staff to return," said Kimberly Willis Green, communications director for the Griffin-Spalding County School System. "Everyone remained safe during this incident. The Griffin-Spalding County School System takes all threats of this nature very seriously. We want to thank the Spalding County Sheriff's Department for their swift response."

The high school students were evacuated to a practice field at Spalding High School, according to the district. Rehoboth students were evacuated below the football field.

Students at Rehoboth Middle in Griffin gathered on a field outside the school after it was evacuated due to online threats.

WXIA

Spalding High has 1,263 enrolled students and Rehoboth Road Middle has 647, according to district numbers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.