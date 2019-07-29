ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Summer always seems to go by in the blink of an eye. It's especially true if you're a Rockdale County student.

The district's 22 schools are back in session as of Monday, with an expected 16,000 enrolled students sitting in classrooms wondering where their summer break went.

While back-to-school in July may feel funny, Rockdale will be joined on Thursday by six other area counties, including Cobb County.

FULL LIST: Back to school dates for metro Atlanta and surrounding counties

Most everyone else will start next week, except for the lucky students of Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools, who still have two more weeks of summer to enjoy before classes start on Aug. 12.

Believe it or not, while Rockdale is the first full county to send its students back to class, kids in on Jackson County city, Commerce, already have their first day of school in the books. They started on Friday.

