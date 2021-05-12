Superintendent: Gas shortage could impact Clayton Co. buses, be prepared to go virtual

The superintendent said any decision will be made in advance to give parents time to adjust and make arrangements.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Another hit to Clayton County Schools could cause more schools to go virtual but this time it's not due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley announced Wednesday that parents should be prepared for students to go virtual if the gas shortage impacts students' transportation to school.

The district said officials are monitoring the gas shortage daily for its potential impact on school bus operations.

"With the gas shortage, if extended, potentially impacting the availability of fuel to transport students and rising gasoline prices at the pumps for employees and parents/guardians," Beasley said in a release. "Clayton County Public Schools may consider returning to virtual operations for the upcoming week and possibly the remainder of 2020-2021 school year."

"As a school system, it is always our goal to uplift our community and in fully recognizing the challenges associated with the abrupt rising costs of gasoline and availability for our families and employees, we must make decisions in the best interest of our community," Beasley said.