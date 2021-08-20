Georgia Professional Standards Commission finds no evidence of violations by suspended Fulton County educator

The news stems from an August 20, 2021 incident.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County educator was suspended following an incident on August 20, 2021. Despite his suspension by the school system, the Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GPSC) has now come forward to declare that the organization has found no evidence of any code of ethics or law violation by the man.

GPSC met with Tri-Cities High School Coach Kenneth Miller on Feb. 10 to consider if there was probable cause to participate in an investigation. After careful consideration, the organization said they could not find cause to further investigate the matter.

Miller said that he was with police on August 20, 2021 when they confronted a student, unaware that she had a firearm at the time. After speaking with her, the student became aggressive and hit him with a stapler, he said.

Law enforcement body camera footage shows the student becoming frustrated and attacking the coach. Miller can be seen restraining the student until officers can step in.

Miller's lawyer said that, while the student was taken into custody, the coach was fired. The school district ultimately reversed the decision, choosing instead to suspend Miller. Months later, Miller is still suspended.

"I don't feel like I did anything wrong," he said in an interview. "I only adhered to what Fulton County School Board Policy says you're allowed to do."

Miller's lawyer calls the GPSC's further proof that the coach did nothing wrong.

"This is the strongest evidence yet that Coach Miller did nothing wrong, and the Fulton County Schools proposed suspension is completely unwarranted," Miller's lawyer said.

In a previous statement, Fulton County Schools said this:

"The district administration does not support Mr. Miller’s actions relating to this event and believes his conduct failed to meet the professional expectations it has for employees. Mr. Miller inappropriately intervened in a student matter being handled by school administrators and law enforcement. Mr. Miller acted outside of the scope of his authority and responsibilities. Mr. Miller’s conduct resulted in an escalation of a physical altercation with a student in crisis, which conflicts with district expectations to deescalate in these types of situations. Mr. Miller has not exhausted his due process rights at this time and remains on full, paid administrative leave. The district will not engage Mr. Miller or his attorneys in a public debate on this matter, but instead will allow the facts to drive the outcome of any related decision."