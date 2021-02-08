Fulton's Teacher of the Year prepares to teach students in class during pandemic

This is the first story of the 11Alive school special. We will follow Ms. Kelsey Drews throughout the school year.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Heritage Elementary is just days away from the first day of class, and this year it'll look different across the board.

Ms. Kelsey Drews spent days decorating her classroom to welcome her third graders. Drews is one of many teachers instructing students in-person during the pandemic.

"Today is day one of getting ready for the school year," she said. "Last year, day one, I walked in the room and I didn't touch anything because I didn't know what it was going to look like. I didn't know what to do. I just sat at my desk and kind of stared for an hour, just really overwhelmed with being back in the room."

The Michigan math and science-lover was chosen as Fulton County Schools Teacher of the Year, after several applications and interviews.

"I hear my name and I see my superintendent, my boss, my principal, dozens of people and cameras and I was like, 'wow why are they here,'" she recalled. "Then they were like, 'you're our teacher of the year.' There were banners, confetti cannons, it was incredible."

She was born in Montana but considers herself from Michigan. Her father was in the military so they grew up moving often, including Alaska.

She graduated from Michigan State University and has been at Heritage Elementary since 2013.

"I think my role was so different this year than it's been for other teachers of the year because they're looking to me for guidance and leadership," she said.

She'll be teaching 3rd grade math, science, social studies and reading. Her students won't be rotating. Last year, she had to teach her students virtually and then hybrid.

"It's going to finally feel a little more normal," she said. "The strain mentally of trying to plan that, it's just impossible. We did it because we had to. When we're looking for the future, we know simultaneous does not work. How do you choose which kids to focus on?"

She said she will be wearing a mask regardless of what the district's mandate will be.

She hopes this school year will be different and 'closer' to normal than 2020, because most of the students at Heritage rely on it. Drews said they're all eligible for free and reduced lunch assistance.

"Sometimes our kids come in with more than just an empty backpack, but also an empty belly," she said. "That's why I've been here so long. They need us. You know, every day that what you do matters and our kids really appreciate us."