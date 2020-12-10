High school teacher resigns over COVID-19 concerns as students head back into classrooms

Emory University Hospital Dr. Frita Fisher said given Lee’s age and potential difficulties with COVID-19 guidelines in schools, he may have made the right choice.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Fulton County high school teacher decided to leave his job rather than go back into the classroom for in-person learning, which starts Wednesday.

Now, his students are backing him, calling on school leaders to find a resolution to keep him.

For 14 years, Kenneth Lee taught computer science classes. Lee resigned from his position because he said, being in his late 50s, he has concerns over COVID-19 and being back in the classroom with students.

He said one of his classes has more than 30 students.

“This is not the ideal solution I was seeking but I felt like I needed to take the high road and tell them my concerns,” he said. “The ramifications for somebody like myself in his late 50s is a bit different.”

Lee said it was his decision to leave and he understands finding a middle ground with the district wouldn’t be easy considering how many teachers there are in the school system.

But, his students wrote a letter to the school urging leaders to find a compromise.

Senior Julia Govostes said if that can’t happen, then she supports Lee’s decision.

“I don’t think it’s right for him to get sick just because he wants to teach all of his students,” she said.

“I just, like, wanted that to happen where we have some sort of agreement where he can still stay,” said another student, Brayden Lewis.

Emory University Hospital Dr. Frita Fisher said given Lee’s age and potential difficulties with COVID-19 guidelines in schools, he may have made the right choice.

“Every patient who is close to their 70s, patients in their 60s and even late 50s, these patients will have a higher risk of complications or even death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Frita. “It is difficult to judge someone who is trying to protect himself from the great unknown.”