Tech issues lock out virtual students in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students learning virtually in DeKalb County Schools' FLEX Academy are finally back online after technology issues reportedly locked students out.

"They should be prepared because we just had a whole year virtual," Kimberly McRae said. Her daughter was one of those who ran into issues when she tried to log on Monday morning.

It was not until Tuesday that she was finally able to see her assignments.

"There are less students in the virtual environment this year and their education is very important," McRae said.

According to McRae, other parents were posting online that their kids were locked out for even longer.

The district did send parents a message saying it was aware of the problem and was working to fix it.