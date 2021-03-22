Teen accepted to 21 colleges in Georgia!

Le Vy Nguyen has been accepted to 21 colleges and universities in the state, and now has to choose what comes next.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A local teenager is celebrating a huge accomplishment. She's been accepted to 21 colleges!

Crisp County senior Le Vy Nguyen said she can't believe that the acceptance letters keep rolling in.

Nguyen, goes by V, is the type of kid who is always thinking about other people. She asks teachers how their days are going and encourages the other kids in her class. On Valentines Day, she made sure everyone received a treat.

That's why her friends and family were so excited to celebrate her for getting in to 21 colleges and universities.

V wants to use the news to encourage someone else.

"I just want to share that if I can do it, you can do it. Don't let other people push you down," she said.

She is a first-generation immigrant, and will be the first in her family to attend college. She wants other kids in her position to do it, too.

"I want to send a message to teenagers my age, don't feel down by them bullying you, make them be proud," she said.

The Crisp County Work Based Learning Coordinator Susan Fuller said V's accomplishments push other kids to do their best.

"We are super proud of her. She's done a good job of seeking out mentors, she's very reliable," said Fuller.

Now, V just has to choose what comes next.

"I'm really surprised and also really proud of myself," she said.