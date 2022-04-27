Here's what led to DeKalb Schools superintendent's termination

The entire debacle transpired in under a month. Here's a timeline of events so far.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Just one day after DeKalb Schools superintendent said she was "blindsided" by the school board's decision to terminate her tenure, the district swore in an interim superintendent.

The termination signifies a boiling point as tensions around Druid Hills High School's renovations — or lack there of rather — arise.

From the emergence of a viral video to a sitting superintendent's termination — the entire debacle transpired in under a month. Here's a timeline of events so far.

Timeline

April 12: The viral video ⁠

Fed up students at Druid Hills High produced a video online exposing hazardous conditions inside the building. They claim the nearly 100-year-old building is falling apart, showing mold, dirty and nonfunctioning bathrooms, sewage leaks, extensive water damage, and electrical issues.

They made a passionate case in the now viral video, asserting the conditions are not suitable for young minds to learn.

"We are not asking for too much. We are asking for the things we need to succeed in life. Safety is the number one thing we are saying," the students said.

Druid Hill High School was on the priority list for renovations in 2022, but the school board voted to take it off in February.

April 13: The students get a response

Students start to see a response to their call to action. The State Board of Education stepped in, sending an inspector to investigate the claims of "unsafe" and "unsanitary" conditions.

Now-former DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris sent a letter home to parents and guardians commending the kids who made the video for putting the renovations back on the school board agenda for the following week.

April 18: DeKalb County School Board decides not to act immediately

After students publicly called out Druid Hills High and put renovations back on the agenda, the DeKalb County School Board voted not to make changes to the building.

Before the meeting started, students and parents stood outside with signs urging school officials to take action. There were hours of discussion and public comment at the meeting.

Yet the board still rejected a proposed plan to modernize, which would have fixed many of the issues students said plagued the nearly century-old building. Instead of opting for reconstruction, the board decided to lump Druid Hills with several other schools in line to get repairs.

April 25: A scathing letter from the state

Georgia's school superintendent wrote a letter admonishing DeKalb County Board of Education members.

In the scathing message, state school superintendent Richard Woods scolded the county board members for not taking swift action to improve conditions at the school. The letter disagrees with the board decision to lump the high school with others for repairs rather than fixing immediate issues.

"I will not recommend DeKalb County Schools’ facilities plan for State Board of Education approval while these fundamental issues and concerns remain," Woods said. "DeKalb’s facilities plan will not move forward in its current form."

According to Woods, schools can use federal COVID-19 relief funds for facilities improvements, particularly clean and safe buildings for students and teachers. The letter said DeKalb County received over $480 million in ESSER relief funds, and even after taking into account austerity cuts, DeKalb netted more than $440 million. Woods said much of that money remains "unspent."

April 26: The termination that left a nearly sitting superintendent "blindsided"

The DeKalb County Board of Education voted to approve a separation agreement with DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris, effective immediately. The board made the vote during a virtual executive meeting, deciding to name Dr. Vassane Tinsley as interim superintendent.

In a statement to 11Alive, Watson-Harris wrote she was "blindsided" by the Board of Education's action.

"I was unaware that my contract or employment would be discussed during today’s meeting as I was not notified and it was not identified on the meeting notice," she wrote.

Watson-Harris, who took reins in 2020, added that she was not invited to be a part of the executive session meeting after the student appeal discussion and was released from the virtual meeting without notice.

April 27, 11:07 a.m.: School board members react

In a statement, DeKalb County school board member Allyson Gervetz said she was briefly informed about the board’s sudden decision about Watson-Harris’ termination right before their meeting, which was postponed several times.

Gervetz continued expressing her frustrations with the county’s school board and saying she was “heartbroken” for students, teachers, and the community.

“The soon to be released Cognia report shows the weakness in the District does not lie with the students, teachers, administrators or even the superintendent. The weakness in DeKalb County Schools is the DeKalb County School Board. I keep pondering what it will be like if I continue to serve on a Board where progress is stifled, adult egos prevail and students are forgotten,” Gervetz wrote.

April 27, 12:30 p.m.: An interim superintendent is sworn in

As school board members are convening at a State of DeKalb County event, the DeKalb County School District swears in their interim superintendent.

The school district posted the update to social media, showing Dr. Vassane Tinsley taking new leadership. Moments later, 11Alive captured Tinsley walking into the county meeting to join district officials.

JUST NOW #DCSD swore in Dr. Vassane S. Tinsley as Interim Superintendent. Dr. Tinsley brings 25+ years of servant leadership, a love of community and a genuine passion for education. #iLoveDCSD To learn more about Dr. Tinsley: https://t.co/Hu7HAcBlEn pic.twitter.com/lMz8ydMSen — DeKalb Schools, GA (@DeKalbSchools) April 27, 2022

April 27, 1:45 p.m.: The state calls the board's move "a step backward"

Woods rebuked the DeKalb School Board once again, calling their move to fire Watson-Harris "a step backward" in making progress and addressing change.

He cited his April 25 letter, saying he previously called on their team to empower the former superintendent to take immediate action.

"Instead of moving deliberately and decisively in line with my recommendations, the board chose to largely meet this moment with dysfunction and deflection," Woods wrote.